Tuesday, November 16 2021
The solemn ceremony of awarding the winners of the annual 30th IT Student Award took place at the Marriott Hotel of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0144633
Image Code: MHM0144634
Image Code: MHM0144635
Image Code: MHM0144636
Image Code: MHM0144637
Member of ‘Armenia’ faction Vahe Hakobyan, secretary of the faction Artsvik Minasyan and head of the faction Seyran Ohanyan, give a press conference
