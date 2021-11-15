Archive
Monday, November 15 2021
The opening ceremony of the first skate park in the capital, took place in the area of Circular Park of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144601
Sunday, November 14 2021
FIFA WC 2022 qualifying match between Armenia and Germany at the Republican stadium named after Vazgen Sargsyan on November 14 in Yerevan, Armenia
