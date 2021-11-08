Archive
Monday, November 08 2021
A protest action against the trilateral declaration made on November and signed between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan took place near the statue of G. Nzhdeh in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144494
Image Code: MHM0144495
Image Code: MHM0144496
Image Code: MHM0144497
Image Code: MHM0144498
Monday, November 08 2021
Members and supporters of 'Armenia' Alliance hold a protest action on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, November 05 2021
The star of the famous cinematographer Rudolf Vatinyan was opened on Charles Aznavour Square of Yerevan, Armenia
