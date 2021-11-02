Archive
Tuesday, November 02 2021
An exhibition of the Armenian artists under the title of 'Iran through the eyes of the Armenian artists' opened in the hall of the Artists' Union of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144450
Image Code: MHM0144451
Image Code: MHM0144452
Image Code: MHM0144453
Tuesday, November 02 2021
Presentation of books written by the political commentator of 'Nezavisimaya Gazeta' daily, writer Yuri Simonyan took place at the Tumanyan State Puppet Theater of Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, November 02 2021
Wearing masks in open public spaces has again become mandatory since November 1 due to the large increase of the Covid-19 cases in Armenia
