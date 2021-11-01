Archive
Monday, November 01 2021
Chairman of the National Unity Party Artashes Geghamyan gave a press conference in Henaran press club
Image Code: MHM0144428
Image Code: MHM0144429
Image Code: MHM0144430
Monday, November 01 2021
The joint sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs of the National Assembly took place
