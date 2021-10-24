Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Sunday, October 24 2021
An event entitled ‘Vaccination Day in Yerevan’ took place in the area of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet on the initiative of the RA Ministry of Health, Yerevan Municipality and Armenian Red Cross Society
Image Code: MHM0144288
An event entitled ‘Vaccination Day in Yerevan’ took place in the area of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet on the initiative of the RA Ministry of Health, Yerevan Municipality and Armenian Red Cross Society
Image Code: MHM0144289
An event entitled ‘Vaccination Day in Yerevan’ took place in the area of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet on the initiative of the RA Ministry of Health, Yerevan Municipality and Armenian Red Cross Society
Image Code: MHM0144290
An event entitled ‘Vaccination Day in Yerevan’ took place in the area of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet on the initiative of the RA Ministry of Health, Yerevan Municipality and Armenian Red Cross Society
Image Code: MHM0144291
An event entitled ‘Vaccination Day in Yerevan’ took place in the area of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet on the initiative of the RA Ministry of Health, Yerevan Municipality and Armenian Red Cross Society
Image Code: MHM0144292
An event entitled ‘Vaccination Day in Yerevan’ took place in the area of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet on the initiative of the RA Ministry of Health, Yerevan Municipality and Armenian Red Cross Society
Image Code: MHM0144293
An event entitled ‘Vaccination Day in Yerevan’ took place in the area of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet on the initiative of the RA Ministry of Health, Yerevan Municipality and Armenian Red Cross Society
Image Code: MHM0144294
An event entitled ‘Vaccination Day in Yerevan’ took place in the area of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet on the initiative of the RA Ministry of Health, Yerevan Municipality and Armenian Red Cross Society
Image Code: MHM0144295
An event entitled ‘Vaccination Day in Yerevan’ took place in the area of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet on the initiative of the RA Ministry of Health, Yerevan Municipality and Armenian Red Cross Society
Image Code: MHM0144296
An event entitled ‘Vaccination Day in Yerevan’ took place in the area of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet on the initiative of the RA Ministry of Health, Yerevan Municipality and Armenian Red Cross Society
Image Code: MHM0144297
An event entitled ‘Vaccination Day in Yerevan’ took place in the area of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet on the initiative of the RA Ministry of Health, Yerevan Municipality and Armenian Red Cross Society
Image Code: MHM0144298
An event entitled ‘Vaccination Day in Yerevan’ took place in the area of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet on the initiative of the RA Ministry of Health, Yerevan Municipality and Armenian Red Cross Society
Image Code: MHM0144299
An event entitled ‘Vaccination Day in Yerevan’ took place in the area of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet on the initiative of the RA Ministry of Health, Yerevan Municipality and Armenian Red Cross Society
Image Code: MHM0144300
An event entitled ‘Vaccination Day in Yerevan’ took place in the area of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet on the initiative of the RA Ministry of Health, Yerevan Municipality and Armenian Red Cross Society
Image Code: MHM0144301
An event entitled ‘Vaccination Day in Yerevan’ took place in the area of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet on the initiative of the RA Ministry of Health, Yerevan Municipality and Armenian Red Cross Society
Image Code: MHM0144302
An event entitled ‘Vaccination Day in Yerevan’ took place in the area of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet on the initiative of the RA Ministry of Health, Yerevan Municipality and Armenian Red Cross Society
Image Code: MHM0144303
An event entitled ‘Vaccination Day in Yerevan’ took place in the area of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet on the initiative of the RA Ministry of Health, Yerevan Municipality and Armenian Red Cross Society
Friday, October 22 2021
'Armenia' faction holds a round-table discussion on the dangers threatening Armenia and Artsakh and the ways to overcome them at Ani Grand Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook