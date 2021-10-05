Archive
Tuesday, October 05 2021
Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex
Image Code: MHM0144150
Image Code: MHM0144151
Image Code: MHM0144152
Image Code: MHM0144153
Image Code: MHM0144154
Image Code: MHM0144155
Image Code: MHM0144156
Image Code: MHM0144157
Image Code: MHM0144158
Tuesday, October 05 2021
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo made a joint announcement
Tuesday, October 05 2021
Regular session of the RA National Assembly took place
