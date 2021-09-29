Archive
Wednesday, September 29 2021
The opening concert of 'Armenia' International Music Festival took place at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall
Image Code: MHM0144049
Image Code: MHM0144050
Image Code: MHM0144051
Chairwoman of the NA Standing Committee on Human Rights Protection and Public Affairs Taguhi Tovmasyan and Permanent Representative of Artsakh in Armenia Sergey Ghazaryan hold a working discussion on the 'Rights of displaced residents of Artsakh' at the RA National Assembly
