Wednesday, September 29 2021
RA NA Standing Committee on Economic Affairs holds a sitting at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0144041
Image Code: MHM0144042
Image Code: MHM0144043
Image Code: MHM0144044
Image Code: MHM0144045
Chairwoman of the NA Standing Committee on Human Rights Protection and Public Affairs Taguhi Tovmasyan and Permanent Representative of Artsakh in Armenia Sergey Ghazaryan hold a working discussion on the 'Rights of displaced residents of Artsakh' at the RA National Assembly
Monday, September 27 2021
On the first anniversary of the 44-day war thousands of people visited 'Yerablur' military pantheon and laid flowers at the graves of their relatives who died during the war
