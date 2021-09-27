Archive
Monday, September 27 2021
On the first anniversary of the 44-day war thousands of people visited 'Yerablur' military pantheon and laid flowers at the graves of their relatives who died during the war
Image Code: MHM0144019
Image Code: MHM0144020
Image Code: MHM0144021
Image Code: MHM0144022
Image Code: MHM0144024
Image Code: MHM0144025
Image Code: MHM0144026
Image Code: MHM0144027
Image Code: MHM0144028
Image Code: MHM0144029
Image Code: MHM0144030
Image Code: MHM0144031
Image Code: MHM0144032
Image Code: MHM0144033
Image Code: MHM0144034
Image Code: MHM0144035
Image Code: MHM0144036
Image Code: MHM0144037
Image Code: MHM0144038
Image Code: MHM0144039
Image Code: MHM0144040
Monday, September 27 2021
A nationwide moment of silence took place in honor of fallen soldiers of the 2020 war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh
