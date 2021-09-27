Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Monday, September 27 2021
A nationwide moment of silence took place in honor of fallen soldiers of the 2020 war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh
Image Code: MHM0144010
A nationwide moment of silence took place in honor of fallen soldiers of the 2020 war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh
Image Code: MHM0144011
A nationwide moment of silence took place in honor of fallen soldiers of the 2020 war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh
Image Code: MHM0144012
A nationwide moment of silence took place in honor of fallen soldiers of the 2020 war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh
Image Code: MHM0144013
A nationwide moment of silence took place in honor of fallen soldiers of the 2020 war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh
Monday, September 27 2021
On the first anniversary of the 44-day war thousands of people visited 'Yerablur' military pantheon and laid flowers at the graves of their relatives who died during the war
Monday, September 27 2021
A photo exhibition entitled ‘1080 Hours’ shot by the war participant Mikayel Nazarenko during the 44-day war took place at the RA Artists' Union
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook