Saturday, September 18 2021
A protest action against the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Republic of Armenia took place on Republic Square
Image Code: MHM0143866
Image Code: MHM0143867
Image Code: MHM0143868
Image Code: MHM0143869
Image Code: MHM0143870
The police detained people protesting against the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Republic of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143871
Image Code: MHM0143872
Image Code: MHM0143873
Image Code: MHM0143874
Image Code: MHM0143875
Image Code: MHM0143876
Image Code: MHM0143877
Image Code: MHM0143878
Image Code: MHM0143879
Image Code: MHM0143880
Image Code: MHM0143881
Image Code: MHM0143882
