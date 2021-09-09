Archive
Thursday, September 09 2021
The solemn opening of an exhibition under the title of 'Iranian Figure Protocols in the World' took place at Matenadaran
Image Code: MHM0143780
Image Code: MHM0143781
Image Code: MHM0143782
Deputy for Research Affairs, Research Institute to the Iranian Cultural Heritage Morteza Rezvanfar holds a speech during the opening of an exhibition under the title of 'Iranian Figure Protocols in the World' at Matenadaran
Image Code: MHM0143783
Thursday, September 09 2021
Residents of Hadrut city of Artsakh Republic hold a protest action in front of the RA Government's building
Thursday, September 09 2021
Chairwoman of the RA NA Standing Committee on Human Rights Protection and Public Affairs Taguhi Tovmasyan holds a meeting with the Human Rights Defenders of Armenia and Artsakh at the RA National Assembly
