Wednesday, September 08 2021
FIFA World Cup qualification round between Armenia and Lichtenstein at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Lichtenstein’s Yanik Frick (L) in action against Armenia’s Solomon Udo (R) during the FIFA World Cup qualification round between Armenia and Lichtenstein at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Lichtenstein’s Sandro Wolfinger (L) in action against Armenia’s Sargis Adamyan (R) during the FIFA World Cup qualification round between Armenia and Lichtenstein at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored his first goal during the FIFA World Cup qualification round between Armenia and Lichtenstein at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Head coach of Lichtenstein national football team Martin Stocklasa congratulates his team members after the FIFA World Cup qualification round between Armenia and Lichtenstein at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Members of Lichtenstein national football team celebrate their first point after the FIFA World Cup qualification round between Armenia and Lichtenstein at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Head coach of Armenia national football team Joaquín Caparrós reacts during the FIFA World Cup qualification round between Armenia and Lichtenstein at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
FIFA World Cup qualification round between Armenia and Lichtenstein at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
FIFA World Cup qualification round between Armenia and Lichtenstein at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
FIFA World Cup qualification round between Armenia and Lichtenstein at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
