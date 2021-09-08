Archive
Wednesday, September 08 2021
Wednesday, September 08 2021

RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan and Siranush Sahakyan's presented a report on the violations of the rights of Armenian prisoners
Image Code: MHM0143745
RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan and Siranush Sahakyan's presented a report on the violations of the rights of Armenian prisoners
Image Code: MHM0143746
RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan and Siranush Sahakyan's presented a report on the violations of the rights of Armenian prisoners
Image Code: MHM0143747
RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan and Siranush Sahakyan's presented a report on the violations of the rights of Armenian prisoners
Image Code: MHM0143748
RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan and Siranush Sahakyan's presented a report on the violations of the rights of Armenian prisoners
Image Code: MHM0143749
RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan and Siranush Sahakyan's presented a report on the violations of the rights of Armenian prisoners
Tuesday, September 07 2021
The solemn closing of the ‘iGorts’ 2020 program of Diaspora Armenian specialists and the ceremony of awarding certificates took place at the RA Government’s reception house
