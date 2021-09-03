Archive
Friday, September 03 2021
A press conference dedicated to the launch of the 18th Golden Apricot International Film Festival in Yerevan took place at Ani Grand Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143725
Image Code: MHM0143726
Image Code: MHM0143727
Wednesday, September 01 2021
The Union of Journalists of Armenia organized a discussion entitled 'Against restrictions on the press, for freedom of speech and the right to be informed' at the Congress Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
