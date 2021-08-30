Archive
Monday, August 30 2021
Citizens disputing the construction permit issued for the construction of Alikhanyan 6/1 (Fizgaradok) are protesting against the start of construction
Image Code: MHM0143667
Image Code: MHM0143668
Image Code: MHM0143669
Image Code: MHM0143670
Policemen had removed the people who protest against the construction in Alikhanyan 6/1 (Fizgaradok) of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143671
Image Code: MHM0143672
Tuesday, August 31 2021
Armenian first graders went to school for the first time on August 31 in order to avoid large gatherings during the COVID 19 pandemic
Thursday, August 26 2021
UEFA Europa League Qualifiers play-off match between Alashkert and Rangers took place at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium
