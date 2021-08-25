Archive
Wednesday, August 25 2021
Winner of the European Women's Chess Championship Elina Danielyan
Image Code: MHM0143627
RA Minister of Education,Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan received the winner of the European Women's Chess Championship Elina Danielyan and Founder of the Chess Academy of Armenia Smbat Lputyan
Image Code: MHM0143628
Image Code: MHM0143628

RA Minister of Education,Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan received the winner of the European Women's Chess Championship Elina Danielyan and Founder of the Chess Academy of Armenia Smbat Lputyan
Image Code: MHM0143629
Image Code: MHM0143630
Wednesday, August 25 2021
President of the RA National Assembly Alen Simonyan holds a briefing
Wednesday, August 25 2021
Head coach of the Armenian national football team Joaquin Caparros gives a press conference at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Staidum
