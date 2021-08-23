Archive
Monday, August 23 2021
Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the prosecution’s motion to release the former director of 'Izmirlian' MC, MP Armen Charchyan on bail and made an order of the re-arrest
Image Code: MHM0143588
Image Code: MHM0143589
Image Code: MHM0143590
Friday, August 20 2021
A press conference dedicated to the opening ceremony of the 8th Fresco International Festival of Modern Art and Spiritual Films took place in the area of Saint Anna church in Yerevan, Armenia
