Thursday, August 19 2021
Despite the sharp increase in the number of COVID 19 cases in Armenia, there are very few people who wear masks in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143573
Despite the sharp increase in the number of COVID 19 cases in Armenia, there are very few people who wear masks in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143574
Despite the sharp increase in the number of COVID 19 cases in Armenia, there are very few people who wear masks in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143575
Despite the sharp increase in the number of COVID 19 cases in Armenia, there are very few people who wear masks in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143576
Despite the sharp increase in the number of COVID 19 cases in Armenia, there are very few people who wear masks in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143577
Despite the sharp increase in the number of COVID 19 cases in Armenia, there are very few people who wear masks in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143578
Despite the sharp increase in the number of COVID 19 cases in Armenia, there are very few people who wear masks in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143579
Despite the sharp increase in the number of COVID 19 cases in Armenia, there are very few people who wear masks in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, August 18 2021
RA Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan gives a press conference at the RA Government
