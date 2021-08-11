Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, August 11 2021
The first session of the RA National Assembly’s 8th convocation continues in the hall of the RA NA building
Image Code: MHM0143484
The first session of the RA National Assembly’s 8th convocation continues in the hall of the RA NA building
Image Code: MHM0143485
The first session of the RA National Assembly’s 8th convocation continues in the hall of the RA NA building
Image Code: MHM0143485
The first session of the RA National Assembly’s 8th convocation continues in the hall of the RA NA building
Image Code: MHM0143486
The first session of the RA National Assembly’s 8th convocation continues in the hall of the RA NA building
Image Code: MHM0143487
The first session of the RA National Assembly’s 8th convocation continues in the hall of the RA NA building
Image Code: MHM0143488
The first session of the RA National Assembly’s 8th convocation continues in the hall of the RA NA building
Image Code: MHM0143489
The first session of the RA National Assembly’s 8th convocation continues in the hall of the RA NA building
Image Code: MHM0143490
The first session of the RA National Assembly’s 8th convocation continues in the hall of the RA NA building
Image Code: MHM0143491
The first session of the RA National Assembly’s 8th convocation continues in the hall of the RA NA building
Monday, August 09 2021
Ambassadors accredited in Armenia, accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, visited the Guard Patrol Service to get acquainted with the activities of the newly established police union
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook