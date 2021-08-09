Archive
Monday, August 09 2021
Ambassadors accredited in Armenia, accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, visited the Guard Patrol Service to get acquainted with the activities of the newly established police union
Image Code: MHM0143474
Image Code: MHM0143475
Image Code: MHM0143476
Image Code: MHM0143477
Image Code: MHM0143478
Image Code: MHM0143479
Image Code: MHM0143480
Image Code: MHM0143481
Image Code: MHM0143482
Image Code: MHM0143483
The first session of the RA National Assembly’s 8th convocation continues in the hall of the RA NA building
