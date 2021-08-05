Archive
Thursday, August 05 2021
Hearings of the RA third President Serzh Sargsyan took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Avan and Nor-Nork Administrative Districts
Image Code: MHM0143448
Image Code: MHM0143449
Image Code: MHM0143450
Image Code: MHM0143451
Image Code: MHM0143452
Image Code: MHM0143453
Thursday, August 05 2021
RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan introduced the acting YSU Rector to the members of the Academic Council at the YSU Academic Council Hall in Yerevan, Armenia
