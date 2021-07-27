Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, July 27 2021
A press tour presenting the newly reconstructed diagnostic department of the St. Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143307
A press tour presenting the newly reconstructed diagnostic department of the St. Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143308
A press tour presenting the newly reconstructed diagnostic department of the St. Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143309
A press tour presenting the newly reconstructed diagnostic department of the St. Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143310
A press tour presenting the newly reconstructed diagnostic department of the St. Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143311
A press tour presenting the newly reconstructed diagnostic department of the St. Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143312
A press tour presenting the newly reconstructed diagnostic department of the St. Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143313
A press tour presenting the newly reconstructed diagnostic department of the St. Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143314
Acting Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan holds a press tour and briefing presenting the newly reconstructed diagnostic department of the St. Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center in Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, July 27 2021
Session of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia took place
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook