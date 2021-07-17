Archive
Saturday, July 17 2021
President of the European Council Charles Michel paid a two-day official visit to Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143257
President of the European Council Charles Michel paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex within the framework of his two-day official visit to Armenia
President of the European Council Charles Michel paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex within the framework of his two-day official visit to Armenia
President of the European Council Charles Michel paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex within the framework of his two-day official visit to Armenia
President of the European Council Charles Michel paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex within the framework of his two-day official visit to Armenia
President of the European Council Charles Michel paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex within the framework of his two-day official visit to Armenia
President of the European Council Charles Michel paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex within the framework of his two-day official visit to Armenia
President of the European Council Charles Michel paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex within the framework of his two-day official visit to Armenia
President of the European Council Charles Michel paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex within the framework of his two-day official visit to Armenia
President of the European Council Charles Michel paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex within the framework of his two-day official visit to Armenia
President of the European Council Charles Michel paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex within the framework of his two-day official visit to Armenia
RA Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of the European Council Charles Michel gave a joint press conference
RA Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of the European Council Charles Michel gave a joint press conference
RA Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of the European Council Charles Michel gave a joint press conference
RA Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of the European Council Charles Michel gave a joint press conference
RA Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of the European Council Charles Michel gave a joint press conference
RA Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of the European Council Charles Michel gave a joint press conference
Friday, July 16 2021
Solemn opening ceremony of an exhibition entitled 'Topography' took place in Yerevan, Armenia
