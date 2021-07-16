Archive
Friday, July 16 2021
Representatives of the National Democratic Pole Varuzhan Avetisyan and Artur Ayvazyan give a press conference in Hayatsk press club
Image Code: MHM0143248
Representatives of the National Democratic Pole Varuzhan Avetisyan and Artur Ayvazyan give a press conference in Hayatsk press club
Image Code: MHM0143249
Representative of the National Democratic Pole Artur Ayvazyann give a press conference in Hayatsk press club
Image Code: MHM0143250
Representative of the National Democratic Pole Varuzhan Avetisyan give a press conference in Hayatsk press club
Solemn opening ceremony of an exhibition entitled 'Topography' took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, July 15 2021
First qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League took place between the FC Ararat and FC Fehérvár at the city stadium of Gyumri, Shirak Province
