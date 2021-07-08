Archive
Thursday, July 08 2021
A press conference dedicated to the anniversary events of Arno Babajanyan and Edward Mirzoyan took place at the Arno Babajanyan Concert Hall
Image Code: MHM0143104
Image Code: MHM0143105
Thursday, July 08 2021
Patrol service line check took place at the RA Police Patrol Service Regiment in Yerevan, Armenia
