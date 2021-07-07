Archive
Wednesday, July 07 2021
Today for the first time the patrol police officers went on duty in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143091
Today for the first time the patrol police officers went on duty in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143092
Today for the first time the patrol police officers went on duty in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143093
Today for the first time the patrol police officers went on duty in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143094
Today for the first time the patrol police officers went on duty in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143097
Today for the first time the patrol police officers went on duty in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143098
Today for the first time the patrol police officers went on duty in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143099
Today for the first time the patrol police officers went on duty in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143100
Today for the first time the patrol police officers went on duty in Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, July 07 2021
The opening ceremony of the 'Russian Center' took place at the Armavir House of Culture
Tuesday, July 06 2021
Representatives of the ARF Supreme Body give a press conference at the ARF Simon Vratsyan Center in Yerevan, Armenia
