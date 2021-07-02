Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, July 02 2021
Official representative of 'Armenia' Alliance Aram Vardevanyan holds a briefing on the application submitted by the alliance to the RA Constitutional Court
Image Code: MHM0143066
Official representative of 'Armenia' Alliance Aram Vardevanyan holds a briefing on the application submitted by the alliance to the RA Constitutional Court
Image Code: MHM0143067
Official representative of 'Armenia' Alliance Aram Vardevanyan holds a briefing on the application submitted by the alliance to the RA Constitutional Court
Image Code: MHM0143068
Official representative of 'Armenia' Alliance Aram Vardevanyan holds a briefing on the application submitted by the alliance to the RA Constitutional Court
Image Code: MHM0143069
Official representative of 'Armenia' Alliance Aram Vardevanyan holds a briefing on the application submitted by the alliance to the RA Constitutional Court
Friday, July 02 2021
Summer conscription has started at the central mobilization center of the RA Ministry of Defense
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook