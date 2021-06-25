Archive
Friday, June 25 2021
The full moon rises over Saghmosavan village, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143012
Image Code: MHM0143013
A man watch the full moon rises over Saghmosavan village, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143014
Thursday, June 24 2021
A protest action in support of the director of 'Izmirlian' MC, Professor Armen Charchyan took place in front of the Prosecutor General's Office in Yerevan, Armenia
