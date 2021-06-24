Archive
Thursday, June 24 2021
The recount of the snap parliamentary election results continues in the territorial Electoral Commission No. 9 in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0143002
Thursday, June 24 2021
A protest action in support of the director of 'Izmirlian' MC, Professor Armen Charchyan took place in front of the Prosecutor General's Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, June 23 2021
Leader of 'Homeland' party Arthur Vanetsyan gives a press conference at the headquarters of 'I have honor' alliance
