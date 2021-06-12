Archive
Saturday, June 12 2021
RA Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's pre-election campaign in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142653
RA Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's pre-election campaign took place in Vardenis, Gegharkunik Province of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142654
RA Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's pre-election campaign took place in Vardenis, Gegharkunik Province of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142655
RA Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's pre-election campaign took place in Vardenis, Gegharkunik Province of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142656
RA Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's pre-election campaign took place in Vardenis, Gegharkunik Province of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142657
RA Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's pre-election campaign took place in Vardenis, Gegharkunik Province of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142658
RA Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's pre-election campaign took place in Vardenis, Gegharkunik Province of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142659
RA Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's pre-election campaign took place in Vardenis, Gegharkunik Province of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142660
RA Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's pre-election campaign took place in Vardenis, Gegharkunik Province of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142661
RA Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's pre-election campaign took place in Vardenis, Gegharkunik Province of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142662
RA Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's pre-election campaign took place in Vardenik, Gegharkunik Province of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142663
RA Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's pre-election campaign took place in Vardenik, Gegharkunik Province of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142664
RA Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's pre-election campaign took place in Vardenik, Gegharkunik Province of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142665
RA Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's pre-election campaign took place in Vardenik, Gegharkunik Province of Armenia
Saturday, June 12 2021
Deputy Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan gave a press conference at the RPA central headquarters
Saturday, June 12 2021
The third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Artur Vanetsyan, Taron Margaryan, Armen Ashotyan and other higher officials visited the Komitas Pantheon to pay tribute to the memory of Andranik Margaryan
