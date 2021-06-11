Archive
Friday, June 11 2021
'Our home is Armenia' party holds a pre-election campaign near the building of the RA National Academy of Sciences
Friday, June 11 2021
Representatives of the 'National Democratic Pole' party hold a rally on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, June 11 2021
'Armenia' Alliance, led by the second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan holds a pre-election campaign in Kotayk Province, Armenia
