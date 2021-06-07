Archive
Monday, June 07 2021
The pre-election campaign for the snap parliamentary elections has officially launched in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142477
Civil Contract Party holds a pre-election campaign in front of the Komitas Cultural Center in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142478
Civil Contract Party holds a pre-election campaign in front of the Komitas Cultural Center in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142479
Civil Contract Party holds a pre-election campaign in front of the Komitas Cultural Center in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142480
Civil Contract Party holds a pre-election campaign in front of the Komitas Cultural Center in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Civil Contract Party holds a pre-election campaign in front of the Komitas Cultural Center in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142481
Civil Contract Party holds a pre-election campaign in front of the Komitas Cultural Center in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142482
Civil Contract Party holds a pre-election campaign in front of the Komitas Cultural Center in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142483
Civil Contract Party holds a pre-election campaign in front of the Komitas Cultural Center in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142484
Civil Contract Party holds a pre-election campaign in front of the Komitas Cultural Center in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142485
Free Homeland Alliance holds a pre-election campaign near the platform next to the Genocide Museum in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142486
Free Homeland Alliance holds a pre-election campaign near the platform next to the Genocide Museum in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142487
Free Homeland Alliance holds a pre-election campaign near the platform next to the Genocide Museum in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142488
Civil Contract Party holds a pre-election campaign in front of the Komitas Cultural Center in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142489
The pre-election campaign of the Bright Armenia Party has started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142490
The pre-election campaign of the Bright Armenia Party has started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142491
The pre-election campaign of the Bright Armenia Party has started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142492
The pre-election campaign of the Bright Armenia Party has started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142493
The pre-election campaign of the Bright Armenia Party has started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142494
The pre-election campaign of the Bright Armenia Party has started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142495
The pre-election campaign of the Bright Armenia Party has started in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142496
Free Homeland Alliance holds a pre-election campaign near the platform next to the Genocide Museum in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142497
Free Homeland Alliance holds a pre-election campaign near the platform next to the Genocide Museum in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142498
Free Homeland Alliance holds a pre-election campaign near the platform next to the Genocide Museum in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142501
The start of the pre-election campaign of the Armenian National Congress was marked during a meeting at the Armenia Marriott Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142502
The start of the pre-election campaign of the Armenian National Congress was marked during a meeting at the Armenia Marriott Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142503
The start of the pre-election campaign of the Armenian National Congress was marked during a meeting at the Armenia Marriott Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142504
The start of the pre-election campaign of the Armenian National Congress was marked during a meeting at the Armenia Marriott Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142505
The start of the pre-election campaign of the Armenian National Congress was marked during a meeting at the Armenia Marriott Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142506
The start of the pre-election campaign of the Armenian National Congress was marked during a meeting at the Armenia Marriott Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142507
The start of the pre-election campaign of the Armenian National Congress was marked during a meeting at the Armenia Marriott Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Monday, June 07 2021
Official representative of the central headquarters of the 'Armenia' Alliance Aram Vardevanyan and members of the Alliance Armen Rustamyan and Artur Ghazinyan hold a briefing at the headquarters of the 'Armenia' Alliance
Saturday, June 05 2021
Members of the Shirinyan-Babajanyan Alliance of Democrats meet their voters in Europe Square on Northern Avenue of Yerevan, Armenia
