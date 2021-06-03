Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Thursday, June 03 2021
An interdepartmental working group on Syunik issues has been set up by the RA Government. As a result of the group's work and programs, the provision of agricultural machinery to border villages continues
Image Code: MHM0142437
An interdepartmental working group on Syunik issues has been set up by the RA Government. As a result of the group's work and programs, the provision of agricultural machinery to border villages continues
Image Code: MHM0142438
An interdepartmental working group on Syunik issues has been set up by the RA Government. As a result of the group's work and programs, the provision of agricultural machinery to border villages continues
Image Code: MHM0142439
An interdepartmental working group on Syunik issues has been set up by the RA Government. As a result of the group's work and programs, the provision of agricultural machinery to border villages continues
Image Code: MHM0142440
An interdepartmental working group on Syunik issues has been set up by the RA Government. As a result of the group's work and programs, the provision of agricultural machinery to border villages continues
Image Code: MHM0142441
An interdepartmental working group on Syunik issues has been set up by the RA Government. As a result of the group's work and programs, the provision of agricultural machinery to border villages continues
Image Code: MHM0142442
An interdepartmental working group on Syunik issues has been set up by the RA Government. As a result of the group's work and programs, the provision of agricultural machinery to border villages continues
Thursday, June 03 2021
Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia Martin Galstyan gives a press conference
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook