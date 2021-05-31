Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Monday, May 31 2021
Parliamentary Briefings took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0142367
Member of 'Bright Armenia' faction Edmon Marukyan hold parliamentary briefing at the RA National Assembly building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142368
Member of 'Bright Armenia' faction Edmon Marukyan hold parliamentary briefing at the RA National Assembly building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142369
Member of 'Bright Armenia' faction Edmon Marukyan hold parliamentary briefing at the RA National Assembly building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142370
Members of 'My Step' faction Lilit Makunts, Sisak Gabrielyan and Hayk Konjoryan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0142371
Members of 'My Step' faction Lilit Makunts, Sisak Gabrielyan and Hayk Konjoryan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0142372
Members of 'My Step' faction Lilit Makunts, Sisak Gabrielyan and Hayk Konjoryan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA NA
Saturday, May 29 2021
Entrepreneur Ruben Vardanyan holds a speech during the conference entitled 'Business Online' within the framework of 'BeAutomated2021' at Elite Plaza Business Center
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook