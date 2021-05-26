Archive
Wednesday, May 26 2021
Acting RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Ayvazyan welcomes the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif at the ‘Zvartnots’ international airport of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142282
Image Code: MHM0142283
Wednesday, May 26 2021
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Ayvazyan received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif
Tuesday, May 25 2021
Leaders of 'Armenia' Alliance hold a press conference at their central election headquarters
