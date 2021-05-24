Archive
Monday, May 24 2021
RA President Armen Sarkissian awarded the representatives of the healthcare sphere on the occasion of the First Republic Day at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0142247
Image Code: MHM0142248
Image Code: MHM0142249
Image Code: MHM0142250
Monday, May 24 2021
A nationwide prayer ceremony initiated by 'Tovmasyan' Charitable Foundation took place at Dvin Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Sunday, May 23 2021
A lightning strikes are seen during a thunderstorm over the city of Yerevan, Armenia
