Monday, May 10 2021
An exhibition dedicated to the literature of the Armenian printing in Shushi took place at the big exhibition hall of the Armenian National Library
Image Code: MHM0142093
Image Code: MHM0142094
Image Code: MHM0142095
Image Code: MHM0142096
Acting Minister of Education and Science Vahram Dumanyan meets with the members of YSU Academic Council
