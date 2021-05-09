Archive
Sunday, May 09 2021
An event dedicated to the beginning of a new political cooperation of the second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, Armenian Revolutionary Federation and Reviving Armenia Party took place at Grand Hotel Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0142042
Image Code: MHM0142043
Image Code: MHM0142044
Image Code: MHM0142045
Image Code: MHM0142046
Image Code: MHM0142047
Image Code: MHM0142048
Image Code: MHM0142049
Image Code: MHM0142050
Image Code: MHM0142051
Image Code: MHM0142052
Image Code: MHM0142055
Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, Armenian Revolutionary Federation and Reviving Armenia parties signed a memorandum of political cooperation at the Grand Hotel Yerevan of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142056
Sunday, May 09 2021
Members of the 'Armenia' Alliance hold a rally dedicated to the Victory Day on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Sunday, May 09 2021
The 76th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War was marked near the eternal fire of the monument to the Unknown Soldier in the 'Victory' park of Yerevan, Armenia
