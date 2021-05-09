Archive
Sunday, May 09 2021
The 76th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War was marked near the eternal fire of the monument to the Unknown Soldier in the 'Victory' park of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142029
Members of the RA Government lay flowers at the eternal fire of the monument to the Unknown Soldier in the 'Victory' park of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142030
Members of the RA Government lay flowers at the eternal fire of the monument to the Unknown Soldier in the 'Victory' park of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142031
Members of the RA Government lay flowers at the eternal fire of the monument to the Unknown Soldier in the 'Victory' park of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142032
Members of the RA Government lay flowers at the eternal fire of the monument to the Unknown Soldier in the 'Victory' park of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142033
Veterans lay flowers at the eternal fire of the monument to the Unknown Soldier in the 'Victory' park of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0142034
Friday, May 07 2021
Deputies have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at the National Assembly of Armenia
