Thursday, May 06 2021
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Ayvazyan meets with the RF Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Ayvazyan meets with the RF Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Ayvazyan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sign documents on cooperation at the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Ayvazyan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sign documents on cooperation at the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Ayvazyan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sign documents on cooperation at the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Ayvazyan received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Ayvazyan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gave a joint press conference at the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Ayvazyan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gave a joint press conference at the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov laid flowers at the Eternal Flame of the Memorial to the Fallen in the Great Patriotic War in Yerevan, Armenia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov laid flowers at the Eternal Flame of the Memorial to the Fallen in the Great Patriotic War in Yerevan, Armenia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov laid flowers at the Eternal Flame of the Memorial to the Fallen in the Great Patriotic War in Yerevan, Armenia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov laid flowers at the Eternal Flame of the Memorial to the Fallen in the Great Patriotic War in Yerevan, Armenia
RF Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov visits the Memorial Complex of Armenia Genocide Tsitsernakaberd
