Friday, April 30 2021
Presentation of a bilingual version of a book written by Charles Tiran Tekeyan and Karen Aristakesyan took place at the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute
RA NA Standing Committee on Human Rights and Public Affair holds a session at the RA National Assembly
Friday, April 30 2021
A protest action demanding the return of the Armenian hostages from Azerbaijan took place in front of the RA National Assembly building
