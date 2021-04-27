Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, April 27 2021
The open-air concert of the Armenian State Chamber Choir, 'Tagharan' ancient music ensemble, 'Agape' chamber choir and 'Folk-modern' orchestra took place near the St. Anna Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141902
The open-air concert of the Armenian State Chamber Choir, 'Tagharan' ancient music ensemble, 'Agape' chamber choir and 'Folk-modern' orchestra took place near the St. Anna Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141903
The open-air concert of the Armenian State Chamber Choir, 'Tagharan' ancient music ensemble, 'Agape' chamber choir and 'Folk-modern' orchestra took place near the St. Anna Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141904
The open-air concert of the Armenian State Chamber Choir, 'Tagharan' ancient music ensemble, 'Agape' chamber choir and 'Folk-modern' orchestra took place near the St. Anna Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141905
The open-air concert of the Armenian State Chamber Choir, 'Tagharan' ancient music ensemble, 'Agape' chamber choir and 'Folk-modern' orchestra took place near the St. Anna Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, April 27 2021
A conference entitled 'Artsakh's Endangered Heritage: A Challenge Hub' took place in Matenadaran
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook