Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, April 27 2021
Paruyr Sevak's 'Three-voiced liturgy' poem was presented at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0141890
Paruyr Sevak's 'Three-voiced liturgy' poem was presented at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0141891
Paruyr Sevak's 'Three-voiced liturgy' poem was presented at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0141892
Paruyr Sevak's 'Three-voiced liturgy' poem was presented at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0141893
Paruyr Sevak's 'Three-voiced liturgy' poem was presented at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0141894
Paruyr Sevak's 'Three-voiced liturgy' poem was presented at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Tuesday, April 27 2021
A conference entitled 'Artsakh's Endangered Heritage: A Challenge Hub' took place in Matenadaran
Monday, April 26 2021
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Ayvazyan received Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook