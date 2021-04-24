Archive
Saturday, April 24 2021
Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
Image Code: MHM0141815
Armenian higher officials paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex marking the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141816
Armenian higher officials paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex marking the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141817
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex marking the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141818
Armenian higher officials paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex marking the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141819
Representatives of the RA Government paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex marking the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141820
Representatives of the RA Government paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex marking the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141821
Representatives of the RA Government paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex marking the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141822
Representatives of the RA Government paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex marking the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141824
Catholicos Karekin II paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex marking the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141825
Catholicos Karekin II paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex marking the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141826
Armenians visit the Memorial Complex of Armenian Genocide Tsitsernakaberd on April 24, the commemoration day of the Great Armenian Genocide in 1915
Image Code: MHM0141827
Armenians visit the Memorial Complex of Armenian Genocide Tsitsernakaberd on April 24, the commemoration day of the Great Armenian Genocide in 1915
Image Code: MHM0141828
Armenians visit the Memorial Complex of Armenian Genocide Tsitsernakaberd on April 24, the commemoration day of the Great Armenian Genocide in 1915
Image Code: MHM0141829
Armenians visit the Memorial Complex of Armenian Genocide Tsitsernakaberd on April 24, the commemoration day of the Great Armenian Genocide in 1915
Image Code: MHM0141830
Armenians visit the Memorial Complex of Armenian Genocide Tsitsernakaberd on April 24, the commemoration day of the Great Armenian Genocide in 1915
Image Code: MHM0141831
Armenians visit the Memorial Complex of Armenian Genocide Tsitsernakaberd on April 24, the commemoration day of the Great Armenian Genocide in 1915
Image Code: MHM0141832
Armenians visit the Memorial Complex of Armenian Genocide Tsitsernakaberd on April 24, the commemoration day of the Great Armenian Genocide in 1915
Image Code: MHM0141833
Armenians visit the Memorial Complex of Armenian Genocide Tsitsernakaberd on April 24, the commemoration day of the Great Armenian Genocide in 1915
Image Code: MHM0141834
Armenians visit the Memorial Complex of Armenian Genocide Tsitsernakaberd on April 24, the commemoration day of the Great Armenian Genocide in 1915
Image Code: MHM0141835
Armenians visit the Memorial Complex of Armenian Genocide Tsitsernakaberd on April 24, the commemoration day of the Great Armenian Genocide in 1915
Saturday, April 24 2021
Committee on Cultural Diplomacy of the RA MFA intimated the opening of the 'Endangered heritage, Artsakh' exhibition in Yerevan, Armenia
Saturday, April 24 2021
Concert of Mozart’s ‘Requiem’ dedicated to the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide took place at the Komitas Chamber Music Hall
