Thursday, April 22 2021
People hold a protest action demanding the release of illegally arrested residents of Syunik province in front of the Aram Manukyan statue in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141757
People hold a protest action demanding the release of illegally arrested residents of Syunik province in front of the Aram Manukyan statue in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141758
People hold a protest action demanding the release of illegally arrested residents of Syunik province in front of the Aram Manukyan statue in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141759
People hold a protest action demanding the release of illegally arrested residents of Syunik province in front of the Aram Manukyan statue in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141760
People hold a protest action demanding the release of illegally arrested residents of Syunik province in front of the Aram Manukyan statue in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141761
People hold a protest action demanding the release of illegally arrested residents of Syunik province in front of the Aram Manukyan statue in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141762
Clashes between the members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) and policemen took place during the protest action in front of the General Prosecutor’s Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141763
Clashes between the members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) and policemen took place during the protest action in front of the General Prosecutor’s Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141764
Clashes between the members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) and policemen took place during the protest action in front of the General Prosecutor’s Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141765
Clashes between the members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) and policemen took place during the protest action in front of the General Prosecutor’s Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, April 22 2021
A working discussion on social assistance programs for servicemen of the 44-day war took place on the initiative of the NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security
