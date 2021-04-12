Archive
Monday, April 12 2021
Sona Aghekyan holds a 'Bloody' protest action in front of the Municipality of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0141674
Image Code: MHM0141675
Image Code: MHM0141676
Tuesday, April 13 2021
RA National Assembly session took place
Monday, April 12 2021
RA Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan, National Immunization Programme Manager Gayane Sahakyan and chief of division of RA Ministry of Health Disease Control Prevention National Center of non-infectious diseases Romella Abovyan gives a press conference at the RA Ministry of Health
