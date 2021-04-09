Archive
Friday, April 09 2021
'National Democratic Polar' initiative group hold a protest action in front of Freedom Square in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141665
'National Democratic Polar' initiative group hold a protest action in front of Freedom Square in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141666
Friday, April 09 2021
Relatives of the missing soldiers blocked the entrance of the RA Ministry of Defense during the protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
