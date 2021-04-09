Archive
Friday, April 09 2021
Relatives of the missing soldiers blocked the entrance of the RA Ministry of Defense during the protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141655
Relatives of the missing soldiers blocked the entrance of the RA Ministry of Defense during the protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141656
Relatives of the missing soldiers hold a protest action in front of the RA Ministry of Defense in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141657
Relatives of the missing soldiers blocked the entrance of the RA Ministry of Defense during the protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141658
Relatives of the missing soldiers hold a protest action in front of the RA Ministry of Defense in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141659
Relatives of the missing soldiers blocked the entrance of the RA Ministry of Defense during the protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141660
Relatives of the missing soldiers blocked the entrance of the RA Ministry of Defense during the protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141661
Relatives of the missing soldiers blocked the entrance of the RA Ministry of Defense during the protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141662
Head of the RA Police Vahe Ghazaryan talks to the relatives of the missing soldiers who hold a protest action in front of the RA Ministry of Defense in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141663
Head of the RA Police Vahe Ghazaryan talks to the relatives of the missing soldiers who hold a protest action in front of the RA Ministry of Defense in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0141664
Head of the RA Police Vahe Ghazaryan talks to the relatives of the missing soldiers who hold a protest action in front of the RA Ministry of Defense in Yerevan, Armenia
'National Democratic Polar' initiative group hold a protest action in front of Freedom Square in Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, April 07 2021
The famous dancing fountains of the Republic Square are already operating in Yerevan, Armenia
